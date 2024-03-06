Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Shares Gap Up to $39.90

Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.90, but opened at $42.29. Air Lease shares last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 430,221 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AL. Barclays upped their price objective on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Air Lease Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $768,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,153 shares in the company, valued at $34,598,091.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,249 shares of company stock worth $2,691,910. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Lease

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 1,341.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

