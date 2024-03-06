Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives $144.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Airbnb alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $159.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $163.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 35,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $5,009,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,874,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,370,294.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,524,713 shares of company stock valued at $214,184,194. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.