Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 121.74% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Akoya Biosciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $250.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AKYA shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,482.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Stories

