Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Update

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,900 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 265,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $345,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,446 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,335,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,512,000 after acquiring an additional 45,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after buying an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,587,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.45. 13,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,523. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day moving average is $89.02. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $323.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.17 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

