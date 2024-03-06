Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,712 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Trading Up 0.0 %

ETR opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

