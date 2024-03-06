Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,583 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.2 %

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

