Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,350,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 11,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,202. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 99.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,510,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,992,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,832,000 after acquiring an additional 283,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

