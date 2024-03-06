Alethea Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,300 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. WEC Energy Group comprises about 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 633,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,354. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.11. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

