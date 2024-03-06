Alethea Capital Management LLC Has $336,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alethea Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.65. 12,269,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,586,813. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.94 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.27.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,482 shares of company stock worth $29,622,250. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

