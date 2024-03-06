Alethea Capital Management LLC Invests $386,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Clorox comprises about 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Clorox by 742.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Clorox by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 120,926 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 415,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

NYSE CLX traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $151.15. The company had a trading volume of 367,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,065. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.60 and its 200-day moving average is $141.08. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

