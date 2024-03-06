Alethea Capital Management LLC Invests $415,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.39. The company had a trading volume of 335,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $439.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.