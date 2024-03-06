Alethea Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,486 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Garmin accounts for 0.6% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $762,367,000 after purchasing an additional 176,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,987,000 after buying an additional 74,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $2,110,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 728,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,532,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $2,110,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 728,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,532,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,571 shares of company stock valued at $5,624,144 over the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Barrington Research increased their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Garmin

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.84. 353,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,780. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $93.52 and a 1 year high of $141.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average is $117.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.