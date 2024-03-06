Alethea Capital Management LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Alethea Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Axsome Therapeutics comprises about 65.1% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alethea Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $53,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,427,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $19,509,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 574,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 133,013 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.10.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.12. The company had a trading volume of 334,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,369. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.69. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.