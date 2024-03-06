Alethea Capital Management LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Alethea Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Axsome Therapeutics comprises about 65.1% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alethea Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $53,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,427,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $19,509,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 574,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 133,013 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.10.
Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.12. The company had a trading volume of 334,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,369. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.69. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
