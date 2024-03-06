Alethea Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Alethea Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,895,000 after buying an additional 1,312,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,191,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,090,000 after buying an additional 177,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,368,000 after buying an additional 195,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after acquiring an additional 613,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,449,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.53. 812,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,107. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 90.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

