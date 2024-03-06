Alethea Capital Management LLC Takes $440,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,326 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. AT&T makes up about 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after buying an additional 11,639,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781,352 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. 17,490,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,488,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

