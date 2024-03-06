Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Update

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 40.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,669,000 after acquiring an additional 111,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of ALX stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.87. 893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,941. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.78. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $155.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.14%.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

