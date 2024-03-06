Alison Terry Buys 100,000 Shares of Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd (ASX:MCE) Stock

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd (ASX:MCE – Get Free Report) insider Alison Terry acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,800.00 ($22,597.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.57.

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells composite and material technology solutions to the oil and gas, civil and infrastructure, resources, defense, and transportation industries in Australia and internationally. It offers autonomous underwater vehicles/unmanned underwater vehicles buoyancy, distributed buoyancy module systems, drill riser buoyancy systems, matrix longitudinal groove system (LGS) riser buoyancy system, and Matrix LGS surf systems, as well as Matrix MarineShield, a wraparound corrosion protection system for the preservation of pipelines, risers, piles, and other critical field infrastructure.

