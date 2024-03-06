Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives $24.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 113,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 77,750 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after buying an additional 251,757 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 780,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

