Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 985,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alkami Technology Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Long Path Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,297,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,694,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 3,727.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 854,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after buying an additional 832,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 24.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after buying an additional 697,148 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,488,000 after buying an additional 632,061 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

