AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 993,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. 165,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,405. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $38.65.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 132.19%.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

