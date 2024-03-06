AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

NYSE AFB opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $11.03.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 123.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 65.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

