Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 104,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGAE opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Insider Transactions at Allied Gaming & Entertainment

In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 28,876 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,298.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,306,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,140,246.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 28,876 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,298.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,306,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,140,246.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Roy Choi purchased 159,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $201,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,741,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,013,922.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,701,945 shares of company stock worth $1,690,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

