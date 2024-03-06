Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAR) Short Interest Update

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

