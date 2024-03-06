Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,655.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,482 shares of company stock valued at $29,622,250. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $133.02. 10,646,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,545,875. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.27. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.94 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

