Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 75,037 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 116.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,037 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Radian Group worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Radian Group by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RDN opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

