Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 10,906 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 25.9% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.10.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.60 and a 200-day moving average of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.