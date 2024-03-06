Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 43,197 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 71.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 37.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 608,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 26.5% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 233,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 49,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,493,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,924,000 after buying an additional 65,832 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

