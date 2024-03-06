Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. UBS Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $253.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.76. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $283.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.