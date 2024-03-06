Alps Advisors Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stake in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) by 185.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,032 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 1.01% of Uranium Royalty worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,585,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 413,155 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 903.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 563,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Royalty by 272.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 74.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UROY opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $306.84 million, a P/E ratio of 128.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Royalty from $6.20 to $6.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

