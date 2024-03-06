Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 496.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,309 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of TEGNA worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in TEGNA by 94.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 925.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in TEGNA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

TGNA stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.49.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.78 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

