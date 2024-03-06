Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $2.42 Million in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 71,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,557.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,557.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.6 %

FHI opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

