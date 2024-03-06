Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,875 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Insmed worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,850,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Insmed by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,383,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,172,000 after purchasing an additional 769,443 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,433,000 after purchasing an additional 579,241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,415,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,358,000 after buying an additional 429,664 shares in the last quarter.

INSM stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 20,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $585,872.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 20,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $585,872.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $68,247.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,791. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

