Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after acquiring an additional 828,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,641,000 after buying an additional 268,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alkermes by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after buying an additional 556,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,709,000 after buying an additional 227,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after buying an additional 2,133,877 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.57. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

