Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $298.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $289.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.38.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $3,764,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,651,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,856,619.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $3,764,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,856,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total transaction of $731,289.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,858,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock worth $320,949,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

