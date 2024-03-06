Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,590,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 23,990,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. 1,558,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,810. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATUS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Altice USA by 579.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

