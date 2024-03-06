AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – B. Riley lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.98). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.35.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC opened at $4.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.64. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 131,204 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 59,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 45,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

