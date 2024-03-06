Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Amer Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Further Reading

