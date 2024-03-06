American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Update

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AEL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.54. 162,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.79. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.59.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,889,000 after purchasing an additional 345,911 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,522,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,426,000 after acquiring an additional 78,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

