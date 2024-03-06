American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect American Outdoor Brands to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
American Outdoor Brands Stock Up 0.8 %
American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $103.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.27. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $10.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Outdoor Brands
In other news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,267.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
About American Outdoor Brands
American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.
