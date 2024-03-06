American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect American Outdoor Brands to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $103.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.27. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Outdoor Brands

In other news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,267.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Outdoor Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,135,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 96,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 223,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 75,513 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.