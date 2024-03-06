American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Down 8.0% in February

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AREC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American Resources by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Resources by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AREC opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. American Resources has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on American Resources from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

