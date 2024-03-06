Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 126,823 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 126,823 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.43% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $221,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $203.71 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $207.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.62 and a 200 day moving average of $186.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

