Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 31,438 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,245,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $216,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $213.84 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

