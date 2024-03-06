Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,323,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019,591 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.67% of Newmont worth $196,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $576,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 26.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

View Our Latest Report on Newmont

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.