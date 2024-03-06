Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 171,227 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 668,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,227 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $257,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $446.06 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.