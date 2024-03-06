Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,508 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.71% of Waste Connections worth $261,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $167.53 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.16.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.