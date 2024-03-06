Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,604,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $228,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Republic Services by 65.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Republic Services by 172.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $183.76 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.58 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

