Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $184.60 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,024 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.60% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $184,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1,761.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,186,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,148,000 after purchasing an additional 160,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

IXUS stock opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

