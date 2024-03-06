Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $202.26 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090,461 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $202,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of QEFA opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $74.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.12.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.