Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,503,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,001 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.16% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $248,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG stock opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $96.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,300,007.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,653,541.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,300,007.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,653,541.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,451 shares of company stock valued at $28,524,420 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

