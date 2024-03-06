Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 2,248,179 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,501,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248,179 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 3.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $239,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

